GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

College student kidnapped, rescued

March 10, 2024 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A man is said to have kidnapped a college student after she refused to reciprocate to his advances in Haveri on Friday.

The accused, Vishnu Honnappa Tagadinani, kidnapped a 21-year-college student for refusing his repeated pleas for getting into a relationship with him.

He forcibly pulled her into his car in Haveri in the morning, the police said.

When onlookers informed the police, the latter gave a chase to the car.

The accused stopped the car near Motebennur and dropped the girl on the national highway. Then, the police brought the student back home.

A case has been registered.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.