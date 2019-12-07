College student fatally hit by four-wheeler

A student pursuing final year diploma course in Civil Engineering at PES Polytechnic College in the city died when she was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Beeranakere village on Saturday.
Police have named her as Parinitha, aged 19. She was a resident of Bhadravathi town.
A total of 22 students pursuing Diploma in Civil Engineering at the college had camped in Beeranakere for a survey work that was part of their academic assignment. On Saturday morning, Parinitha, along with a lecturer and a laboratory instructor, had gone for a walk. A four-wheeler hit Parinitha, injuring her and resulting in her death. The lecturer who was with her sustained minor injuries.
Shivamogga Rural police have booked a case and have launched a manhunt to nab the driver of the vehicle.
