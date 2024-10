A 17-year-old student of a residential pre-university college in Hirekodi village near Chikkodi of Belagavi district fell to her death from the first floor of the hostel building on Monday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Afreen Jamadar was seen studying for an examination scheduled for Tuesday.

Police officers visited the spot. The girl’s relatives have been informed.

A case is being registered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.