College student drowns in Murdeshwar, another rescued

Published - October 06, 2024 08:23 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A 17-year-old pre-university student from Bengaluru drowned in the sea in Murdeshwar of Uttara Kannada on Sunday.

Gautam K.V. of Vidyasoudha PU College in Jalahalli of Bengaluru drowned when he went for swimming.

Another student, Dhanush, was rescued.

A group of around 200 students had arrived for a picnic.

The students went for a swim at a spot around 2 km near the Murdeshwar beach in the morning.

After a while, some came running to the lifeguard for help. However, Gautam could not be saved.

The body was retrieved later. A case has been registered.

