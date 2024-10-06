College student drowns in Murdeshwar, another rescued

A 17-year-old pre-university student from Bengaluru drowned in the sea in Murdeshwar of Uttara Kannada on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gautam K.V. of Vidyasoudha PU College in Jalahalli of Bengaluru drowned when he went for swimming.

Another student, Dhanush, was rescued.

ADVERTISEMENT

A group of around 200 students had arrived for a picnic.

The students went for a swim at a spot around 2 km near the Murdeshwar beach in the morning.

After a while, some came running to the lifeguard for help. However, Gautam could not be saved.

The body was retrieved later. A case has been registered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.