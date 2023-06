June 16, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Shivamogga

A college student died on the spot after the two-wheeler he was riding was hit by a truck at Santhepete Circle in Hassan city on Friday.

Abhilash, 22, from Chikkadaluru in Hassan taluk, died while two of his classmates, Raghu and Varun suffered injuries. All are students of a private college in Hassan.

The friends had decided to go out on a trip. On their way to Sakleshpur, their two-wheeler met with the accident. The Hassan Traffic Police have registered the case.

