College student appears for exam on her wedding day

A college student surprised her classmates by running into the examination hall straight from the marriage hall in Shivamogga.

September 10, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Sathyavathi B. appeared for her BA final semester examination within minutes after getting married in Shivamogga on Sunday.

Sathyavathi B., a sixth-semester B.A. student of Kamala Nehru Memorial College in Shivamogga, married her friend Francis in the morning. Within minutes, she was at the college to take the final semester examination. Her husband, Francis, dropped her off at the college on a bike.

As the couple arrived on campus in their wedding dress, Sathyavathi’s classmates and the teaching staff conveyed their wishes. Francis, who works for a private company in Chennai, and Sathyavathi met through a social media application two years ago. They decided to marry, and their families also supported them.

They had a simple marriage at Sathyavathi’s home at Bharamappa Nagar in the city. Soon after completing her Economics paper, the couple returned to the marriage hall, where her friends and relatives were waiting to bless them.

