College Road in Belagavi renamed

A file photo of Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi. | Photo Credit: BADIGER PK
belagavi 02 October 2021 16:06 IST
Updated: 02 October 2021 16:06 IST

The famed College Road in Belagavi will henceforth be known as Tyagaveera Sirasangi Lingaraj College Road

Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath and other dignitaries unveiled a plaque announcing the name change in Belagavi on October 2. The road has been given the name of Sirasangi Lingaraj Desai, a philanthropist of the early 20th century. His large donations helped Karnataka Lingayat Education Society set up some institutions.

A charitable trust set up from his donation has helped thousands of Veerashaiva-Lingayat students get educated, said Prabhakar Kore, chairman, KLE Society.

Mangala Angadi, MP, and Mahantesh Kavatagimath, MLC, were among those present at the event.

