Karnataka

College Road in Belagavi renamed

A file photo of Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi.   | Photo Credit: BADIGER PK

The famed College Road in Belagavi will henceforth be known as Tyagaveera Sirasangi Lingaraj College Road

Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath and other dignitaries unveiled a plaque announcing the name change in Belagavi on October 2. The road has been given the name of Sirasangi Lingaraj Desai, a philanthropist of the early 20th century. His large donations helped Karnataka Lingayat Education Society set up some institutions.

A charitable trust set up from his donation has helped thousands of Veerashaiva-Lingayat students get educated, said Prabhakar Kore, chairman, KLE Society.

Mangala Angadi, MP, and Mahantesh Kavatagimath, MLC, were among those present at the event.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 2, 2021 4:06:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/college-road-in-belagavi-renamed/article36790160.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY