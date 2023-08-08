ADVERTISEMENT

College professor passes away

August 08, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Balaji Alande, an associate professor in the department of physics in the Sangolli Rayanna First Grade College, a constituent college of Rani Channamma University, died of cardiac arrest in Belagavi on Tuesday. He was 51.

He is survived by his wife and two sons.

The body was taken to his native village of Hoopla in Bidar district where the final rites will be conducted on Wednesday.

Vice-Chancellor of the university Vijay Nagannavar, Registrar Rajshree Jainapur, Registrar (Evaluation) Shivananda Goranale, college principal S. Terdal and others have mourned his passing.

