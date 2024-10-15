GIFT a SubscriptionGift
College professor attempts suicide on premises

Published - October 15, 2024 09:13 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 44-year-old English professor of a private college allegedly attempted to end her life on the college premises alleging harassment by the principal and her colleagues in Tilak Nagar police station limits on Monday.

The victim, Shabana Ateeq, who works at SSMRV college in Jayanagar, reportedly attempted suicide in the staffroom soon after coming out from the principal’s chamber and collapsed.

She was rushed to a private hospital where she is being treated and said to be out of danger.

While Shabana, who had been working in the college for the last 2 years and 8 months, alleged harassment by her seniors, the probe revealed that there was an internal inquiry against her. On Monday, the Principal summoned her to inform her that the inquiry found her guilty and asked her to hand over the HOD post and even change her seating position as punishment, said the police.

Dejected by this, she had taken the extreme step, the police added.

The police are waiting for Shabana’s complete recovery to question her and take further action.

(Those having suicidal tendencies can call arogya Sahayavani ph. 104 for help)

