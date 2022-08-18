College principal arrested

Special Correspondent HUBBALLI
August 18, 2022 22:37 IST

:

Investigating the case of sexual harassment in a PU college, the Dharwad Police have arrested the principal of the college. He has now been remanded in judicial custody.

The police said that the principal of Vishweshwaraiah PU Science College, Dharwad, Mahadev Kuravattigoudar, who was taken into custody for questioning, was arrested and produced before a court which remanded him in judicial custody till August 30.

Meanwhile, Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner Labhu Ram has constituted two teams headed to arrest the college founder Basavaraj Yadavannavar.

