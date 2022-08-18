College founder booked on sexual harassment charge

ADVERTISEMENT

Dharwad Suburban Police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the founder of a private PU College in Dharwad, after a complaint of sexual harassment was lodged.

The FIR was filed after girl students of Vishweshwaraiah PU Science College in Jaynagar lodged the complaint with the police saying that founder of the college Basavaraj Yadavannavar has been harassing them.

In their complaint, the girl students have said that Mr. Yadavannavar visited their hostel late in the night and troubled them. He also took them to Goa, Dandeli and other places on the pretext of a tour of temples, the girl students have said in the complaint.

After their complaint, members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishat staged a protest on Wednesday demanding action against Mr. Yadavannavar and other employees involved in the whole issue.

They urged the police to provide security to the girl students who raised their voice against the shameless act and demanded a thorough inquiry and stringent punishment to all those involved.