College election turns violent in Hassan, forces police to book suo motu case

December 21, 2022 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

A college election to elect a branch representative turned violent in Hassan on Tuesday, forcing the police to register a suo motu case. One student was assaulted, crackers were burst on the road and the students took out a bike rally disturbing the traffic movement.

The election for a representative of the Mechanical Department was held at Malnad College of Engineering on Tuesday. Prajwal S. Gowda was elected. In the evening, while he and his friends were celebrating the occasion, they entered into an argument with the rival group of Pavan B.L, who suffered defeat in the election. They came to blows. Video clips of the incidents have gone viral on social media.

Hassan Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar told the media on Wednesday that the police received a call about the incident. “Our staff reached the place and dispersed the mob. We have booked a suo motu case as the students caused nuisance on the road and disrupted the traffic”, he said.

The SP said the police officers were in talk with the college authorities to get more information about the incident. “We will take some measures necessary to avoid such incidents in future”, he said.

