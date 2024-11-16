ADVERTISEMENT

College admission deadline by November 21

Published - November 16, 2024 07:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The results of the first round of seat allotment for ME and M.Tech, MBA, MCA, and M.Arch courses have been announced on the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) website. Candidates have been given the option to finalise their choices until November 19.

Candidates are advised to discuss with their parents and select the most suitable choice. Those who select Choice-1 or Choice-2 must pay the required fees by November 20 and report to the allotted colleges by November 21, according to KEA Executive Director H. Prasanna.

While reporting to the colleges, it is mandatory to carry the original documents as per the claims mentioned on the verification slip. Candidates without original documents will not be allowed to secure admission to the colleges, he said.

