‘Collective efforts must for forest conservation’

HUBBALLI

12 September 2021 22:28 IST

In a country which has abundant natural resources, it is everyone’s responsibility to make collective efforts towards conservation of flora and fauna, Principal District and Sessions Judge Umesh Adiga has said.

Addressing a gathering after paying tributes to forest martyrs during the National Forest Martyrs Day in Dharwad, he said that a country with abundant natural resources would automatically become the wealthiest country if everyone made their contribution.

Mr. Adiga asked the people to recall the worst situation during the second wave of COVID-19, when people faced hardships while arranging for oxygen. “For various reasons, man is chopping trees and consequently, green cover is shrinking. However, to ensure that the ecological balance is maintained, more trees should be grown and water discipline should be inculcated,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Elaborating on the sacrifices made by forest officials and guards who lost their lives while trying to protect forest wealth from being looted, he said that it was everyone’s duty to honour the sacrifices of the brave and take a pledge to protect forest wealth.

Chief Conservator of Forest Manjunath Chauhan said that while September 11 was the day to remember and pay homage to forest officials who laid down their lives in the protection of natural resources, the Forest Department alone could not save forests. Community participation was a must to save forests and the environment, he said.

Mr. Chauhan said that development and ecological balance should go hand in hand and only then, sustainable development could be achieved.

Divisional Forest Officer Yeshpal Ksheersagar said that 53 forest officials had laid down their lives while protecting forest wealth.

Earlier, the dignitaries laid wreaths on forest martyrs memorial.

Superintendent of Police P. Krishnakant, Deputy Commissioner of Poice K. Ramarajan, Assistant Commissioner B. Gopalkrishna and other officials also paid tributes to the forest martyrs.