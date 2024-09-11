‘Collective efforts are a must for Kalyana Karnataka making progress in education sector’

Terming education as a powerful tool to fight backwardness, Vice-Chancellor of Gulbarga University Dayanand Agsar has appealed to teachers, students, people’s representatives, government and other stakeholders to join hands for the educational development of the region.

He was speaking at Gulbarga University’s 45th Foundation Day celebrations at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan on the university campus on Tuesday.

“Gulbarga University emerged as an independent university in 1980 kindling the hopes and aspirations of millions of students in the backward Kalyana Karnataka region. It has been playing a crucial role in shaping the futures of students since then by effective utilisation of money and manpower provided by the government. The quality of education and research in the university has been growing by leaps and bounds. The success can simply be attributed to the consistent efforts and the commitment of teaching and non-teaching faculty and the hardworking students. We need to continue the tradition and collectively strive for educational development of the region with newer plans and polices,” he said.

Expressing concern over fund crunch affecting the university’s academic performance, Prof. Agsar thanked the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) for extending its helping hand for expanding infrastructure in the university.

“We need ₹500 crore or ₹1,000 crore to develop the university on par with other developed universities in the State. It is a good thing that the KKRDB has provided some funds to expand educational infrastructure in the university. The university has always been trying to improve its educational and research quality by tying up with the most advanced institutions of higher education worldwide. The participation of delegates from 13 countries in the international conference held in the university testified the university’s global reach in the academic arena,” Prof. Agsar said.

Prof. Agsar also raised the issue of the shortage of human resources in the university and appealed to the government to give approval to a proposal to start the recruitment process.

“Only 30% of the teaching faculty and 40% of non-teaching faculty are working at present. The lack of human resources is adversely affecting the performance of the university. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is holding his Cabinet meeting in Kalaburagi on September 17 and I appeal to Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge to raise the issue and get government approval for recruitment,” Prof. Agsar said.

Registrar Laxman Rajnalkar, faculty Deans Gooru Sreeramulu (Social Sciences), C. Sulochana (Science and Technology), Hoovinbhavi Babanna L. (Education), Abdul Rub Ustad (Arts), A.P. Hosamani (Commerce and Management) and Devidas G. Maley (Law), Kannada Department Head H.T. Pote and others were present.

