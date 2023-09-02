Collective effort can transform Ballari, says Minister

September 02, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Stressing the importance of stakeholders in the development of Ballari city, Minister for Youth Empowerment, Sports, and Tribal Welfare and Ballari district in charge B. Nagendra said all members and staff of the city corporation should collectively work for the common cause of city development.

“If we want to develop Ballari into a beautiful city, we must first provide basic amenities to its residents such as safe drinking water, effective drainage system, clean roads, and hygienic environment. People’s involvement is also crucial. We must regularly hold awareness meetings at each ward to sensitise people on various issues,” Mr. Nagendra said at a review meeting held at Nazir Sab conference hall of the Ballari City Municipal Corporation on Saturday.

Pointing to the unfinished work taken up with the funds of different government departments, the Minister directed the officers to speed up the projects and finish them at the earliest possible so that fresh funds could be sought for the development projects in the city.

When a member of the civic body told the meeting that roads were encroached upon in many places and the encroachment was disturbing traffic flow leading to frequent traffic jams, Mr. Nagendra said a bold decision could be taken if all the civic body members would cooperate to clear the encroachment.

“If you have a shortage of manpower for solid waste management, you should immediately bring it to the notice of the Deputy Commissioner who will take measures to recruit workers using DMF (District Mineral Foundation) funds.”

Na. Ra. Bharath Reddy, MLA for Ballari city, told the meeting how throwing plastic waste in rajakaluves was causing blockage at some points and asked the civic officials to take up extensive awareness campaigns among city residents.

Mayor D. Triveni, Deputy Mayor Janaki, Deputy Commissioner Prashanth Kumar Mishra, Corporation Commissioner Khaleel Sab, and others attended the meeting.