Collection of toll opposed

The collection of user fee at the toll plaza at Niluvagilu on the State Highway 21 (Hassan-Ramanathpura-Periyapatna) was hit on the first day on Friday as farmers and residents of villages in Arkalgud taluk staged a protest. The protesters opposed the collection of the user fee citing that the road development was unscientific and there was no need for the plaza.

The district administration had announced that collection would begin on Friday. The road has been developed by Karnataka Road Development Corporation Ltd. A firm belonging to Vijay Rame Gowda bagged the contract to collect fee. The agency has fixed the user fee from ₹20 to ₹120 for one-way depending on the vehicles.

Members of Raita Sangha, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, Dalit Sangharsha Samiti, Vokkaligara Vedike took part in the protest, stopping the vehicles at the plaza.

N. Ravi Kumar, member Arkalgud TP, said KRDCL had done unscientific work. There were no proper road safety measures implemented. “There is no need to pay the fee when the road is not done as per requirements,” he said.

Yoganna of Raita Sangha wanted to know why Arkalgud MLA A.T. Ramaswamy had not spoken against the collection of the fee. The MLA, before the election, had opposed the way the roadwork was done but remained silent after getting elected, he alleged. Krishne Gowda, a farmer, said of those using the road, farmers would form a major chunk. There was no need to collect user fee on it , he said.

The protesters had a heated argument with KRDCL officials. The officials tried to convince them stating that the matter would be discussed with senior district administration officials.