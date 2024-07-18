Collection of Banu Mushtaq’s short stories translated into English wins PEN English Translate award

A translation of a collection of short stories written by Banu Mushtaq, a writer and advocate based in Hassan, has won an English PEN translation award for the year 2024. Deepa Basthi has translated short stories into English under the title “Haseen and Other Stories.”

English PEN is one of the human rights organisations that fights for “freedom to write and freedom to read.” Every year, the organisation awards translation awards. This time, books from 11 regions and 10 languages won the translation awards. For the first time, a book translated from Kannada has been selected for the award. The collection has been published by And Other Stories.

Banu Mushtaq, speaking to The Hindu, said she was happy for the stories chosen for the award. “It is an honour for the Kannada language,” she said.

PEN English has said, “Banu Mushtaq reveals the varied realities of contemporary women with rare talent and art. Deepa Bhasthi’s rich translation captures the original’s nuances of voice, context, and experience, bringing this important work into English for new readers in India and internationally.”

