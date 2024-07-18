GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Collection of Banu Mushtaq’s short stories translated into English wins PEN English Translate award

Published - July 18, 2024 09:20 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A translation of a collection of short stories written by Banu Mushtaq, a writer and advocate based in Hassan, has won an English PEN translation award for the year 2024. Deepa Basthi has translated short stories into English under the title “Haseen and Other Stories.”

English PEN is one of the human rights organisations that fights for “freedom to write and freedom to read.” Every year, the organisation awards translation awards. This time, books from 11 regions and 10 languages won the translation awards. For the first time, a book translated from Kannada has been selected for the award. The collection has been published by And Other Stories.

Banu Mushtaq, speaking to The Hindu, said she was happy for the stories chosen for the award. “It is an honour for the Kannada language,” she said.

PEN English has said, “Banu Mushtaq reveals the varied realities of contemporary women with rare talent and art. Deepa Bhasthi’s rich translation captures the original’s nuances of voice, context, and experience, bringing this important work into English for new readers in India and internationally.”

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.