Collaborative study looks at using naturally occurring substances for preventing and managing COVID-19

January 24, 2024 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

A collaborative project between Unilever Ltd., Institute for Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine (inStem), and National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) have uncovered new insights on SARS-CoV-2, which will assist in addressing emerging virus variants more effectively.

inStem said that with the goal of expanding the arsenal to combat COVID-19, a team of scientists decided to take a different approach to combat the virus.

It said that instead of targeting the virus’s proteins, this team focused on tackling the membrane that forms the outer covering of the virus with natural substances the human body already produces.

“These substances are called antimicrobial peptides (AMPs), and over the years, different AMPs have shown the ability to kill a wide range of microbes such as bacteria, viruses, and fungi. The membranes that form the outer shell of the virus are composed of lipids and fats, and disrupting this coating can inactivate the virus,” said inStem.

It added that the researchers also found that people with higher levels of a particular AMP called cathelicidin (also known as LL37), that is naturally present in our body, tended to have milder COVID-19 symptoms.

Boosting levels of AMPs

This observation suggests that boosting the levels of AMPs can be a powerful method to prevent infections from SARS-CoV-2 and limit the spread of the virus in people who are already infected.

“This is breakthrough research that asks the question, how do we use such materials in our everyday use products like soaps, handwashes, sanitizers, and lotions to naturally release and boost our skin’s AMPs? This will provide tremendous accessibility of the body’s own natural protection in preventing transmission of infection and it can go hand in hand with other interventions like vaccination programs to further enhance the level of protection,” said Vibhav Sanzgiri, executive director of R&D at Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

The team also discovered that LL37’s antiviral power can be boosted with niacinamide, commonly known as vitamin B3.

In short, the scientists have invented a formulation for preventing and managing COVID-19 using naturally occurring substances. This formulation can be used in the future in different products, where virus protection needs to be delivered.