Coffee growers seek crop loan waiver, MSP

Coffee growers in the State have demanded waiver of crop loans and extension of weather-based crop insurance for coffee crop, citing a combination of factors — such as unseasonable rain, floods, increased input costs, decline in yield, low prices in the global market — that have led them into a debt trap.

The growers have demanded waiver of ₹8,000 crore crop loans as a one-time solution, minimum support price (MSP) for coffee, loans at 3% interest from all types of banks, zero GST on pesticides, fertilizer, and fungicides, weather-based crop insurance from blossom to post-blossom period, and release of ₹20 crore for Coffee Marketing Co-operative Ltd. for marketing of coffee.

The Karnataka Growers Federation (KGF) — group of associations of coffee growers of Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, and Hassan districts — released a report, Status of India Coffee-2019, at a meeting of growers here on Friday and said planters have been facing severe financial constraints owing to reduction in yield and area, increase in labour cost, crop infected by white stem borer, landslips, and slump in the price of the commodity. Federation president U.M. Thirthamallesh made a presentation on the challenges faced by growers and how white stem borer infestation has led to reduction of the Arabica yield by 30%. The man-animal conflict in the three districts has not only reduced the crop area but also caused loss of human lives. He demanded rehabilitation of animals such as elephants, tigers, and monkeys.

Noting the climate change issues, he said unseasonable rain, droughts, and floods have caused crop loss of 1.2 lakh tonnes valued at ₹2,200 crore. A total of 619 hectares of land had been affected by landslips in five taluks of Chikkamagaluru district, he said.

Coffee growers demanded extension of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme to coffee plantations to take re-plantation and other related works. The federation’s other demands include exemption of CIBIL scoring for granting crop loans, development of tourism in the western ghats, keeping out coffee from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), and government’s support for value addition for coffee products.

Delegation to PM

Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan and Tourism and Kannada and Culture Minster C.T. Ravi, who attended the meeting, said a delegation of MPs and MLAs from the coffee-growing districts would be taken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek extension of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), crop insurance scheme, for coffee.

A large number of growers from the three districts attended the meeting.

Special status sought for coffee-growing districts

On the lines of special status to north-eastern States, Congress leader and former Legislative Council Chairman B.L. Shankar on Friday demanded that the Centre grant special status to coffee-growing districts located in the Western Ghat of the State.

At a meeting of coffee growers here, Mr. Shankar said growers should demand special status to the districts of Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, and Hassan owing to their peculiar geographical features and forestry.

The special status would also help delimitation of the Assembly constituencies into smaller segments and increase the number of Legislative Assembly seats in the three districts, he said. The number of seats in Kodagu would increase from three to four, while constituencies such as Mudigere would be divided into two or three, he said.

Bill on leasing land

A Bill will be tabled in the coming session of the State legislature for providing on lease the government land parcles being cultivated by coffee growers, Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan and Tourism and Kannada and Culture Minster C.T. Ravi said on Friday. The government would also take a decision on withdrawing all cases against farmers, they said.