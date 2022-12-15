Coffee farmers urge Karnataka Revenue Minister to table bill for grant of encroached land on contract basis

December 15, 2022 04:03 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST - Hassan

Representatives of Karnataka Growers’ Federation (KGF) and its affiliated bodies met Revenue Minister R. Ashok in Bengaluru on December 15 and appealed to table the bill that facilitates granting ‘encroached land’ to farmers on contract basis during the legislature session beginning in Belagavi on December 19.

H.T. Mohan Kumar, president of the KGF, general secretary K.B. Krishnappa and others requested the Minister to make suitable changes in the existing laws to allow them to continue cultivation of ‘encroached land’.

The Minister told them that the government would take a decision favouring planters. “The modalities are being worked out. The government would fix the tenure of the contract and also a price for grant of land,” he said.

Political Secretary to CM D.N. Jeevaraj, Mudigere MLA M.P. Kumaraswamy, former MLA H.M. Vishwanath were among those who had accompanied the KGF delegation.

The Minister had earlier held meetings with representatives of planters in Hassan and Chikkamagaluru on this issue.