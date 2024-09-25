ADVERTISEMENT

Coffee Dasara to make its debut at Madikeri Dasara 2024

Published - September 25, 2024 06:47 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Coffee Dasara is expected to make its debut during this year’s Madikeri Dasara 2024.

Madikeri MLA Mathar Gowda, who held a meeting with officials and representatives from various coffee growers’ associations in Madikeri on Wednesday, said the Coffee Dasara scheduled to be held on October 6 and 7 at Gandhi Maidan in Madikeri should serve to provide useful information related to innovation in the coffee sector is provided to the people.

The stalls to be put up as part of Coffee Dasara can also feature cafes.

He said Coffee Dasara should provide information related to alternative farming like bamboo farming, dairy farming, apiculture or rearing honey bees to the visitors.

Apart from officials from the Coffee Board, agriculture experts and representatives from Karnataka Growers’ Association and Kodagu Planters’ Association should be invited to Coffee Dasara so that they can share their valuable knowledge with the people.

According to Madikeri Dasara’s Cultural Sub-Committee president Anil H.T., Coffee Dasara will feature 32 stalls, which will remain open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on October 6 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on October 7.

Seminars on agriculture sector will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on both days with experts from the field of agriculture participating in the programmes. A logo related to Coffee Dasara will soon be released, he added.

