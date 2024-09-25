GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coffee Dasara to make its debut at Madikeri Dasara 2024

Published - September 25, 2024 06:47 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Coffee Dasara is expected to make its debut during this year’s Madikeri Dasara 2024.

Madikeri MLA Mathar Gowda, who held a meeting with officials and representatives from various coffee growers’ associations in Madikeri on Wednesday, said the Coffee Dasara scheduled to be held on October 6 and 7 at Gandhi Maidan in Madikeri should serve to provide useful information related to innovation in the coffee sector is provided to the people.

The stalls to be put up as part of Coffee Dasara can also feature cafes.

He said Coffee Dasara should provide information related to alternative farming like bamboo farming, dairy farming, apiculture or rearing honey bees to the visitors.

Apart from officials from the Coffee Board, agriculture experts and representatives from Karnataka Growers’ Association and Kodagu Planters’ Association should be invited to Coffee Dasara so that they can share their valuable knowledge with the people.

According to Madikeri Dasara’s Cultural Sub-Committee president Anil H.T., Coffee Dasara will feature 32 stalls, which will remain open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on October 6 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on October 7.

Seminars on agriculture sector will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on both days with experts from the field of agriculture participating in the programmes. A logo related to Coffee Dasara will soon be released, he added.

Published - September 25, 2024 06:47 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.