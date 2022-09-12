Coffee Board to launch four premium varieties under ‘India Coffee’ brand on Amazon

As international price volatility challenges prevail, the Coffee Board is strengthening the domestic appeal for pure coffee across the country

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 12, 2022 17:12 IST

Coffee Board of India has decided to launch four premium coffees under the ‘India Coffee’ brand as well as two affordable coffees under the ‘Coffees of India’ brand on Amazon. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Coffee Board of India, a body that represents coffee growers and coffee industry in the country, has decided to expand its reach by launching four premium coffees under the ‘India Coffee’ brand as well as two affordable coffees under the ‘Coffees of India’ brand on Amazon, said K.G. Jagadeesha, IAS, CEO & Secretary, Coffee Board on Monday.

“Now, we are expanding our reach by launching four premium coffees such as Coorg Arabica Coffee (GI), Chikmagalur Arabica Coffee (GI), 100% Arabica coffee and a blend of Arabica and Robusta under ‘India Coffee’ brand,’‘ he said.

The launch would also include affordable coffees such as 100% Arabica and a blend of Arabica and Robusta under the ‘Coffees of India’ brand, he said.

“Coffee Board’s collaboration with Amazon is expected to boost domestic coffee consumption. Our coffees are sourced from the best coffee estates to suit the taste of millions of coffee connoisseurs across the country,” Dr. Jagadeesha added.

As international price volatility challenges prevail, the Coffee Board was in the process of strengthening the domestic appeal for pure coffee across the country, Coffee Board CEO further stated.

Sourced from Karnataka

Coffee consumption in the country is on the rise. Through this association, a premium range of coffees will be available on Amazon.in, that are sourced from the coffee-producing regions of the country in Karnataka, as per Amazon.

“This is in line with our endeavour to offer flavours of Indian coffee at value offers to our customers,’‘ said Nishant Raman, Director – IN Consumables, Amazon India, in a statement.

The country’s coffee exports stood at a rise of 90% in April-June 2022 over the same period in FY 2013-14. As the seventh largest coffee producer in the world, India exports 70% of its coffee overseas. Acclaimed as a region known for the origin of high-quality coffee, India has created a niche for itself with seven GI-registered coffees that are offered globally, according to Coffee Board.

