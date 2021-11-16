Karnataka

Coffee Board official visits estates

Coffee Board CEO and Secretary K.G. Jagadeesha, on Tuesday, visited the rain-hit coffee estates of Mudigere taluk and interacted with the coffee planters about the problems they had been facing in recent days.

Heavy rains in parts of Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts have impacted the yield. The growers have not been able to harvest the yield. Those, who have harvested the crop, are finding it difficult to dry coffee beans.

The officer visited an estate at Balur, owned by B.R.Balakrsihna, president of Mudigere taluk of Coffee Growers’ Association. The growers also submitted a memorandum to the officer.

Karnataka Growers’ Federation president H.T.Mohan Kumar, former presidents D.B. Subbe Gowda, B.S. Jairam and others were present.


