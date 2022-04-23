Coffee Board chairman MS Boje Gowda dies in bee attack
The 73-year-old Gowda, succumbed to bee sting as he was being rushed to a hospital
M.S.Boje Gowda, chairman of the Coffee Board, died after being stung by honey bees at his Krishnagiri Estate in Dasarahalli near Chikkamagaluru on Friday. The 73-year-old Gowda succumbed to bee sting as he was being rushed to a hospital in a car during a visit to his estate.
Mr. Gowda was appointed chairman of the board in May 2017 and has been in politics for decades. He began his career with the Janata Party and later joined the Congress. However, for the past few years, he had been associated with the BJP.
He also served the party as a president of its Chikkamagaluru district unit.
