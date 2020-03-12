Cocoon production poised to pick up

Cocoon production in the State, which had been hit by a mulberry disease, appears poised to pick up just in time to meet the growing demand for indigenous silk.

However, a change in climate over the last few days coupled with use of pesticides has brought the disease under control, and most cocoon markets across the State had reported an increase in arrivals.

With the price of cocoons easing and the demand for raw silk expected to increase in the wake of COVID-19 disrupting import of silk from China, the production of indigenous raw silk is likely to increase.

The prices of cocoon, which had remained high for the last three months, has also begun to ease in the last one week, said Deputy Director of Sericulture in Ramanagaram district Munishi Basaiah.

The cocoon market in Ramanagaram, one of the largest in the State, was trading barely 25 to 30 tonnes of cocoons every day during the last three to four months. But, during the last one week, the arrivals have crossed 50 tonnes a day, consequently bringing down the price, the officials said.

The average price of cocoons, which used to be around ₹480 to ₹495 for crossbreed and ₹630 to ₹670 for superior quality bivoltine during January and February this year, has eased to an average of ₹400 for cross breed and ₹492 for bivoltine during the last one week.

Chinese silk has become scarce in the Indian market as the available stocks are fast exhausting. With no consignment of silk from China reaching the Indian shores for almost two months now, the indigenous silk is expected to bridge the gap. Silk traders in Bengaluru confirmed that silk imports from China have been badly hit on account of coronavirus.

But, the export-oriented units account for only a small percentage of the silk goods manufacturers in the country. “Indian silk weaving industry caters primarily to the domestic market. Exports play a limited role”, said a source in the Central Silk Board.

Silk goods manufacturers catering to the local market, including saree makers, are, however, unperturbed by the disruption in supply from China.