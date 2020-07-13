Cocoon price fall: Sericulture farmers to protest

MYSURU

13 July 2020 01:37 IST

Notwithstanding Sericulture Minister Narayana Gowda’s announcement to extend a protective price upto ₹50 for every kg of cocoon in the wake of the downward spiral of cocoon prices over the last three months, sericulture farmers are planning to go ahead with their decision to launch an agitation seeking appropriate financial assistance from the government.

Gautham Gowda, president, Sericulture Farmers’ Welfare Association of Ramanagaram, said there was no change in their plan to launch an indefinite fast unto death in front of the Ramanagaram cocoon market on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway from July 15.

The average price of cocoons, which used to be around ₹480 to ₹500 for every kg of crossbreed cocoons and ₹600 to ₹700 for a kg of the superior quality bivoltine cocoons during January and February this year, saw a free fall ever since the COVID-19 scare hit the silk market in March. “Now, the crossbreed varieties are fetching barely ₹130 to ₹150 per kg while the bivoltine cocoons are going for no more than ₹170 to ₹220 per kg,” he lamented.

The protective price of ₹50 per kg in addition to the market price announced by the government is linked to the quality of cocoons. A similar scheme announced when the prices fell last time did not help the farmers. “We are demanding a minimum support price of ₹150 per kg over and above the market price,” Mr. Gowda said, clarifying that they will be going ahead with their agitation by maintaining social distancing in front of the cocoon market in Ramanagaram.

After Mr. Narayana Gowda convened a meeting of department officials to decide on the protective price for cocoons, ₹10 crore had been released for the purpose. The officials will fix a price for the cocoons on the basis of their quality and when the market rate dips below the price fixed by the authorities, the protective price will be offered, subject to a maximum of ₹50, said a statement by the government.

In view of the low prices prevailing since the last few weeks, the protective price will be introduced with retrospective effect from April 1. Also, the protective price will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of the farmers.

The sericulture farmers had brought the plight of the farmers to the attention of the department officials and the Sericulture Minister both orally and in writing during the last three to four months, but in vain, lamented Mr. Gowda.

Apart from the minimum support price for the cocoons, he said the farmers had also sought financial aid at the rate of ₹50,000 for every acre of mulberry cultivation. “The State government is extending financial relief to farmers growing different crops, besides other poor sections like autorickshaw drivers. Why have the sericulture farmers been ignored,” he questioned.