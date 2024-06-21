Coca-Cola to revive historical lake in Vijayapura

The Coca-Cola Company has come forward to revive the historical Mamadapur lake in Babaleshwar taluk of Vijayapura district at a cost of ₹1 crore, Minister M.B. Patil said in Bengaluru on Friday.

The medieval era waterbody is among the living heritage structures in the State. Built in the 16th century during the reign of the Adil Shahi Sultans, the Mamadapur lake is one of the largest in the State. It irrigates over 674 acres of area.

Coca-Cola will clean the input canals, dredge the lake, and build a dam to ensure water is properly impounded. He informed that the lake will be strengthened with a fence, and beautified with footpath and children’s play area.

The lake is surrounded by 1,654 acres of lush green forest. The Minister expressed confidence that the place would become a tourist attraction soon.

Senior officials of the company Himanshu Priyadarshi and Mukund Trivedi met the Minister in Bengaluru to discuss this, said a release.

