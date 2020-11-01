Coastal security police hold ‘unity run’ at Mattu beach

The unity run under way at Mattu beach near Udupi on Saturday.

As many as 354 persons took part in the run

The coastal security police (CSP) in association with the Udupi district police and other organisations held ‘unity run’ to mark National Integration Day on Saturday.

As many as 354 persons participated in the run for 3 km between Mattu beach and Pandarinatha Bhajana Mandira in Udupi district.

The participants were divided into four categories: children aged below 10, those aged below 18 years, women, and open. As many as 150 police constables undergoing training at Udupi, NCC cadets from PPC College, CSP personnel and members of United Athletes, Udupi Track and Field, Stadium Sprinters and Nation First Athletes participated in the run.

After speaking about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and significance of the day, Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha flagged off the run.

CSP Superintendent of Police R. Chetan, Additional Superintendent of Police, Udupi, Kumarchandra, also took part.

Long-distance runner Kannaiah came first, followed by Rakshit, and Vikhyat Shetty in the open category. Prajnya K, Preeti Shetty, and Arnika Varsha D’Souza topped the women’s category, while Mooda Poujan, Aaradhya M. Belve, Samrudhna Pandit, and Abhisha V.S. topped in the children category. Digant, Shashank, and Yatish were winners in the under-18 category.

At the mandir, Mr. Chetan administered the National Integration Day oath. Mr. Jagadeesha presented awards and certificates to the winners in the four categories.