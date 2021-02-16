Coastal Karnataka’s first CNG station commissioned in Mangaluru

MANGALURU

16 February 2021 15:08 IST

Coastal Karnataka’s first Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) station was commissioned in the city on Tuesday.

The Netravathi service station of the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) at Adyar on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway 75 became the first station of the coastal belt supplying CNG to private and commercial vehicles. GAIL Gas Ltd, a subsidiary of GAIL India Ltd., supplied CNG to it. It is priced at ₹55 a kg.

Speaking on the occasion Kapil Kumar Jain, Chief General Manager (City Gas Distribution- Projects), GAIL Gas Ltd., Noida, and Vilin Zunke, General Manager, City Gas Distribution - Projects, Mangaluru, said that five more CNG stations will be opened by this month end. They will be at Haleyangadi, Kuluru (both IOCL outlets), Kavoor, Mulky and Hosabettu (all Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. outlets).

Dakshina Kannada district will have a total of 12 CNG stations by March-end as six more stations will be opened at Bikarnakatta, Karnataka Polytechnic Junction, Kadri, all in the city, at Mudipu and Boliyar, on the outskirts of the city, and at Belthangady.

The General Manager said that a CNG kit fitting agency has come up at Surathkal. Some more agencies will come up in the coming days. Automobile companies have already rolled out cars having in-built CNG fuel tank.

Anoop Kushwah, Chief Divisional Retails Sales Manager, IOCL, Mangaluru, was present on the occasion.