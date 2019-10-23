Coastal institutes steal the show at VTU athletics meet

NMAM Institute of Technology, Mangaluru, and Alva Institute of Technology, Moodbidri, bagged many medals at the first day of the 22nd State-level Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Inter-Collegiate Athletics Meet – 2019 that was flagged off at Panth Rathan Shiromani Sardar Joga Singh stadium on Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College campus here on Tuesday.

Sahyadri Institute of Technology, Mangaluru; NITTE Meenakshi Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, RV College of Engineering, and BMS College of Engineering Bengaluru were among the institutes that won medals.

Sandesh Naik from MNAM Institute of Technology, Mangaluru, bagged the gold medal in javelin throw (54.69 metres). M. Bubule of Vivekananda College of Engineering and Technology, Puttur (47.49 m) and M. Bharaath Shiva Sai of BITM, Ballari (47.15 m) won the second and third prizes, respectively.

Venessa Carol Quadros from BMS College of Engineering, Bengaluru, won the gold medal in 800 m run for women by completing the round in 2 minutes and 36.53 seconds. She was followed by Melitta Sneha Lewis of St. Joseph College of Engineering & Technology (2:45:97) and Trisha D’Souza of NMAM Institute of Technology (2:49:13).

In women’s high jump, Lavanya of NMAM Institute of Technology, Mangaluru, won the first prize by jumping 1.4 m, followed by Deeksha P. of Sahyadri Institute of Technology and Management (1.28 m) and Chithra of NMAM Institute of Technology (1.25 m).

In women’s javelin throw, Aishwarya P. of Alva Institute of Engineering & Technology bagged the first prize (27.15 m) followed by Ramya B.S. of Ramaiah Institute of Technology (26.41 m) and Manasa R. Shetty of Sahyadri Institute of Technology and Management (24.94 m).

In 10,000-m run for men, M.D. Sahil Annigeri of Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology won the first prize by completing the round in 37 minutes and 50.03 seconds, followed by Sujan Shekhar H.S. of Alva Institute of Engineering & Technology and Chandrashekhar Kulal of Alva Institute of Engineering & Technology.

In 10,000-m run for women, Suma of NMAM Institute of Technology won the first prize by completing the round in 46 minutes and 28.55 seconds, followed by S. Sahana of Sahyadri Institute of Technology and Management (53:22:44) and B. Kamalakshi of NMAM Institute of Technology (55:11:13).

Reshma Kaur, vice-chairperson of GNDC, distributed the medals to the winners.