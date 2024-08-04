GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coastal and Malenadu districts make up June’s deficient rainfall receiving highly excess rainfall in July

Karnataka as a whole too received excess rainfall during July with the average rainfall in two months being at 629 mm as against the normal 480 mm

Updated - August 04, 2024 06:05 pm IST

Published - August 04, 2024 05:38 pm IST - Mangaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Coastal and Malenadu Karnataka received excess rainfall in July, making up for previous deficient rainfall, with Yellow Alert issued. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Having received 16% and 29% deficient rainfall respectively since the onset of the South West Monsoon in June this year, Coastal and Malenadu Karnataka have made up the deficiency in July by receiving 59% and 67% excess rainfall.

Karnataka, which reported 3% deficient rainfall in June, received 51% excess rainfall in July, according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre. The average rainfall across the State during July was 409 mm, as against the normal rainfall of 271 mm. During the first two months of the monsoon, Karnataka received 629 mm rainfall as against the normal 480 mm, recording 31% excess.

Coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada would normally receive 1,142 mm rainfall during July, received 1,817 mm; Malenadu districts of Kodagu, Hassan, and Chikkamagaluru which normally receive 591 mm rainfall, received just 985 mm. The South Interior and the North Interior Karnataka received 73% and 41% excess rainfall during June continued to receive excess rainfall in July too with the % variation being 26 and 22 respectively.

Dakshina Kannada district that had received 798 mm rainfall in June as against the normal of 928 mm (14% deficiency), received 1,685 mm rainfall in July as against the normal of 1,232 mm (37% excess); Udupi district that had received 798 mm rainfall in June (14% deficiency), received 2,049 mm in July (41% excess) and Uttara Kannada district had received 572 mm rainfall in June (17% deficiency), received 1,798 mm in July as against the normal of 993 mm (81% excess).

Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu had reported a departure percentage of -5, -39 and -18 from the normal rainfall in June, made up the deficiency by receiving excess rainfall with departure percentage of 109, 70 and 49 respectively during July.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a Yellow Alert (heavy rainfall-64.5 to 115.5 mm) for the next three days, till August 7, for the three coastal districts.

