Coast set for low-key Navarathri celebrations from today

Former NRI forum head Arathi Krishna to inaugurate Mangaluru Dasara at Kudroli Gokarnanatha Temple

Temples in the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have geared up to celebrate Navarathri amidst the COVID-19 pandemic following strict guidelines issued by the government even as former chairperson of Karnataka NRI Forum Arathi Krishna is scheduled to inaugurate the famed Mangaluru Dasara at Kudroli Gokarnanatha Temple on Saturday.

All temples, including Gokarnanatha, Mangaladevi, Kadri Manjunatha, Mariyamma, Marigudi and others in Mangaluru, Kateel Durga Parameshwari, Dharmasthala Manjunatha, Kukke Subrahmanya, Polali Rajarajeshwari and others in Dakshina Kannada, Sri Krishna Mutt, Ambalapadi Mahakali, Kadiyali Mahisha Mardini, Kollur Mookambika, Kamalashile Durga Parameshwari, Anegudde Vinayaka and other temples in Udupi district will celebrate the nine-day festival of Shakthi Goddess without fanfare.

Kids not allowed

The Gokarnanatha temple management has decided not to allow kids below six years into the temple during the festival to ensure their safety. Ms. Krishna will inaugurate the Mangaluru Dasara at a low-key programme on Saturday at noon. The programme begins at 9.30 a.m. with Guru Prarthana followed by Kalasha Pratishthe and installation of Nava Durges on the temple premises in Kudroli.

The celebrations would be carried out with the theme “Namma Dasara-Namma Surakshe” as per the wishes of the temple’s architect B. Janardhana Poojari, said a statement from temple committee treasurer R. Padmaraj. Wearing of masks, sanitising hands, maintaining social distance etc., would be compulsory for every devotee visiting the temple. Senior citizens who are fit may participate in the celebrations while the management accords them priority and honour.

\Anna Prasada will be distributed to devotees in arecanut plates after the Mahapooja from 2.30 p.m.

Ms. Krishna is the daughter of former Minister the late Begane Ramaiah who represented Sringeri Assembly constituency. She immediately responded to problems faced by expats in the Gulf during the COVID-19 pandemic and arranged home travel for thousands of people, the temple said.

Virtual cultural programmes

The cultural programmes organised as part of Mangaluru Dasara of Gokarnanatha Temple will be virtual with the programmes at Jaya C Suvarna Kalyana Mantapa being beamed on big screens at various places on temple premises as well as Namma Kudla cable TV channel, Mr. Padmaraj said.

Cultural programmes would start from 6 p.mm every day from Saturday till October 26.