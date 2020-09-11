Coast Guard rescues 24 fishermen off Bhatkal port

File Photo: Bhatkal Port.

11 September 2020 16:20 IST

The vessel had lost propulsion due to engine failure and was in a dangerous condition amidst turbulent sea.

Indian Coast Guard personnel on Friday rescued 24 fishermen stranded at the Arabian Sea 15 nautical miles off the coast from Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada district.

A release from CG District Headquarters, Mangaluru, here said the fishermen were on board fishing vessel Qamral Bahar, having left Bhatkal fishing port. The vessel had lost propulsion due to engine failure and was in a dangerous condition amidst turbulent sea.

Upon the request of fisheries department, Karwar, ICG Ship Kasturba Gandhi was diverted for rescue operations. The ship reached the spot on Thursday night and assured safety to stranded fishermen. They were shifted to the ICG ship and handed over to fisheries department officials on Friday morning.

Meanwhile ICG was maintaining electronic surveillance along the coast to shepherd fishing boats to safer areas. Regular weather bulletin was being transmitted, the release added.