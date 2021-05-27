Coast Guard rescues 10 fishermen from stranded boat of Tamil Nadu

27 May 2021 16:06 IST

The Indian Coast Guard on Thursday rescued 10 fishermen stranded in a Tamil Nadu-registered fishing boat 20 nautical miles (about 37 km) off Mangaluru.

The boat was adrift in sea due to engine failure. A Coast Guard ship towed it to safety to Mangaluru.

The fishing boat (IND-TN-15-MM-5338) named ‘Lord of The Ocean’ had sent a distress message to the Indian Coast Guard Maritime Rescue Sub-Coordination Centre, New Mangalore (MRSC).

Coast Guard Karnataka immediately diverted its patrol boat for technical assistance and Indian Coast Guard ship Rajdoot was sent from Mangalore Port for rescue operations, a release said.

The fishing boat, which had taken shelter at Porbandar on May 14 due to “Tauktae” cyclone, left the port on May 19. While sailing near Mangaluru the boat lost its propulsion due to engine failure.

Meanwhile, another vessel in the sea, MSV AL- BADRIYA MNG – 471, was requested by the Coast Guard to provide tow assistance till ICGS Rajdoot arrived. ICGS Rajdoot towed the boat to safety up to the Old Port (Fisheries Harbour) and handed it over to the Assistant Director of the Department of Fisheries, the release said.

The Coast Guard maintains electronic surveillance of Karnataka Coast through the Coastal Security Network (CSN) system, it added.