Karnataka

Coast Guard commissions high-speed interceptor boat in Mangaluru

The boat will be based in Mangaluru under the administrative and operational control of the Commander of the Coast Guard Region (West).

The boat will be based in Mangaluru under the administrative and operational control of the Commander of the Coast Guard Region (West).   | Photo Credit: H.S. Manjunath

more-in

It will be deployed for patrolling and rescue operations

Coastal security received a fillip with the Indian Coast Guard commissioning a high-speed interceptor boat here on Wednesday. The boat will be based in Mangaluru under the administrative and operational control of the Commander of the Coast Guard Region (West).

It will be deployed for patrolling and rescue operations.

The water jet propelled vessel has an endurance of 500 nautical miles at 20 knots and is capable of touching speeds up to 45 knots, S.S. Dasila, Commander, Coast Guard Karnataka said on the occasion.

The boat is fitted with state-of-the-art navigation and communication equipment designed for high-speed interception, close-coast patrol, low-intensity maritime operations, search and rescue and maritime surveillance. It is capable of operating in shallow water and deep seas.

“The quick reaction capability coupled with modern equipment and system provides her the capability to respond to any maritime situation,” he said.

It is equipped with infrared system for night surveillance.

The boat – C 448 – has a crew of 12 personnel and is commanded by Assistant Commandant Apoorva Sharma.

T.M. Vijaya Bhasker, Chief Secretary Karnataka, Anand Prakash Badola, Commander, Coast Guard Region ( West) and A.V. Ramana, Chairman, New Mangalore Port Trust, were present on the occasion.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Mangalore
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 29, 2020 10:56:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/coast-guard-commissions-high-speed-interceptor-boat-in-mangaluru/article30681792.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY