Coalition with JD(S) loss to Cong.: Ex-CM

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the formation of the coalition government in 2018 with the Janata Dal (Secular) was a loss for the Congress, because the party lost 14 of its MLAs subsequently.

More than 18 months after the collapse of the coalition government, Mr. Siddaramaiah tweeted: “It was more of a loss than gain for @INCKarnataka due to the formation of coalition govt with the JD(S). Had we not formed a coalition govt, we would not have lost our 14 MLAs.” In a series of tweets, the he said that Congress has a stronghold in Karnataka and the results of recent GP polls proved it.

The coalition government was formed soon after the fractured verdict in the 2018 Assembly elections, with the initiative of some Congress central leaders, apparently despite Mr. Siddaramaiah’s reservations.