Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy completes one year in office on Thursday, the day of Lok Sabha results. Seemingly unperturbed by the predictions of exit polls, bickering within the ruling coalition, and the Opposition BJP’s attempts to bring down the government, Mr. Kumaraswamy exuded confidence about the survival of the government. Excerpts:

Will the LS results be an indicator of how people look at the coalition’s achievements or lack of it?

It’s sheer coincidence that I am completing my first of five years in office on the day the results are announced. The outcome of the polls is not an indicator of the pulse of the people about the coalition government. The considerations and aspirations of the people in the Lok Sabha polls is completely different from Assembly polls. Yes, to an extent, achievements of the coalition government is one of the factors, but not the only factor that will have a bearing on the poll outcome. Let’s wait and watch. I am as curious as you.

It is widely believed that the government’s survival will depend on the results.

It will not affect the stability of the coalition government in any manner, as the Congress, its national and State leaders, especially Coalition Coordination Committee chairman Siddaramaiah have extended their unconditional support. The coalition is strong and stable with Congress backing. Leaders of coalition are jointly fighting the efforts of the Opposition to destabilise the government. I am confident of completing the term.

Do you believe there will be a reversal of the exit poll predictions?

I am not the only one who has refused to buy the exit poll numbers. Many regional leaders have expressed apprehension about the prediction. Exit polls have gone notoriously wrong in the past.

You said exit polls are a way to lure regional parties by creating artificial wave. Can you elaborate?

Again, I am not the only one who is apprehensive of the BJP’s game plan to lure regional parties by creating an artificial wave. It is the consensus of leaders of all regional parties. But, we are determined to form a non-BJP government.

There is a sense that you had to spend much time sorting out differences in coalition and couldn’t concentrate on governance.

There is nothing unusual in coalition partners differing on some issues. It is a character of democratic system. I don’t agree that the differences has affected my focus on governance.

What are your achievements in one year and do you have any regrets?

I have presented two budgets, which pointed out the priorities of the coalition government. Our first concern was to address agrarian crisis and we succeeded with decisive steps such as loan waiver. The government also addressed urban issues, especially with focus on Bengaluru. The government is planning to spend over ₹1 lakh crore for this in the next four years. We effectively managed the natural calamity that struck various parts of the State, especially Kodagu. The government is doing its best to tackle unprecedented drought in the State. Our position in the energy sector is more than satisfactory and Karnataka achieved top slot in renewable energy sector. Efforts are being made to improve education in government schools. The media, unfortunately, is engaged in highlighting only efforts being done by the Opposition in destabilising the coalition government.

Your road map for the next four years?

Making the farming community self-reliant. Focus on urban development, especially Bengaluru.