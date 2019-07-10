Coalition battles on as numbers dwindle

Congress leaders, along with their counterparts in the Janata Dal (Secular), staged a protest in Bengaluru on Wednesday against the BJP’s alleged attempts to topple the coalition government. This public show of strength came even as more Congress MLAs submitted their resignations.

This happened even as Congress Minister and troubleshooter D.K. Shivakumar was stationed outside a Mumbai hotel to try to woo back the “rebel” MLAs who were closeted there, apparently at the behest of the BJP. Following fresh resignations later in the day — of K. Sudhkar and N. Nagaraju (MTB) — all prominent Congress leaders were in a meeting till late in the evening.

At the protest in the morning, senior leaders of the JD(S) and the Congress launched a scathing attack against the BJP for alleged horse-trading, attempted to lay siege to the Raj Bhavan and were detained.

Congress and JD(S) leaders, including Siddaramaiah, H.D. Deve Gowda and Ghulam Nabi Azad, during a protest against the BJP in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Leaders such as the former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, veteran Congressmen Ghulam Nabi Azad and M. Mallikarjun Kharge, the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal, along with a large group of party workers, tried to march from Minsk Square, near Cubbon Park, to the Raj Bhavan.

However, with the police barricading the road and stopping them a little beyond Minsk Square, high drama ensued, wherein Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Venugopal, along with several party workers, staged a dharna on the road. They later courted arrest. Before the protest march, Mr. Deve Gowda said the present situation was “worse than the Emergency” and that he had not seen anything like it in 60 years of public life.

Slamming the denial of entry to Mr. Shivakumar to the Mumbai hotel, he urged all political parties to come together, setting aside their differences, to “save democracy” which was “under threat”.

Congress leaders, including the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal, staging a dharna on the road in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Mr. Siddaramaiah warned the BJP leaders, “Our workers will not let you travel in the State. We will create a situation wherein you will not be able to meet people who are aware about your anti-democractic attitude.”

“We have been repeatedly saying that the MLAs who have gone to Mumbai have gone only for money and did not seek public opinion before tendering their resignations,” he said.

Earlier, speaking to mediapersons, Mr. Azad alleged that the BJP-led Union government had been misusing Governors’ offices to topple governments in various States. “The Raj Bhavans were meant to be neutral and protect the democracy and the rule of law. But in the past four–five years, they have been misused by the Centre in States such as Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Goa to topple the Congress or Congress-majority governments. It is a similar situation is West Bengal,” he alleged.