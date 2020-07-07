Coal blocks to private players is for Atma Nirbhar Bharat, claims Pralhad Joshi

Clarifying that allotment of coal blocks to private players was not a step towards privatisation, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi said on Tuesday that the move was part of a plan to make India “atma nirbhar” (self-reliant) in coal production.

Speaking to presspersons after attending a symbolic handing over of a bus to a school of visually challenged children in Hubballi, he said that India had the most coal reserves but was yet to harness its full potential. “India’s coal requirement is 1,000 million to 1,100 million tonnes every year. However the coal production through Coal India is over 700 MT, and we have a shortage. Last year, we imported around 250 million tonnes of coal,” Mr. Joshi said. “Importing coal from other nations even when we have an abundance of coal reserves is a crime according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We have already allotted the maximum coal blocks to Coal India Ltd., but we still have a shortfall. So we have opened up the sector to commercial players to enhance coal production in the country.”

Coal India protest

Regarding the opposition to the move from employees of Coal India and their protest raising concerns over its likely impact on coal production in the country, he said the country already had a coal stock which would be sufficient for another 30 days. “The protesting employees have some apprehensions that they have raised before us. We have already convinced them to some extent. We are confident of convincing them fully and resolving the issue at the earliest,” he said.