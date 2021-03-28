Coaching centres in Dharwad inspected

HUBBALLI

28 March 2021 01:45 IST

Municipal Commissioner conducts special drive

In the wake of complaints about violation of COVID-19 protocol in coaching centres, paying guest facilities, and 24x7 libraries, Municipal Commissioner Suresh Itnal led a team to inspect them in Dharwad on Saturday.

Mr. Itnal visited various coaching centers located at Saptapur locality in Dharwad and imposed penalty on on those violating the norms.

During the inspection, municipal officials and health officials inspected the classrooms and asked the candidates to compulsorily wear masks and maintain physical distancing while attending the classes.

Mr. Itnal told reporters that in the wake of complaints about non adherence to COVID-19 guidelines, strict instructions had been given to those managing the centres. However as it was found that some of those running these coaching centres were apathetic towards the guidelines, the inspection was conducted and fine was imposed.

He said that in case of further violations of the norms, the buildings with such coaching centres would be declared as containment zones.

A penalty of ₹50,000 was imposed on the institutes which had flouted the norms and notices had been issued to the owners of the centres.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Commissioner ordered for the immediate testing of 25 candidates at these centres who were not wearing masks.