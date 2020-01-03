Coaching camp for special athletes in Manipal from January 6

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), in association with Special Olympics Bharat (SOB), will organise a national coaching camp in floorball (male) and an advanced coaches’ camp in cricket at the MIT campus here from January 6 to 11.

Addressing presspersons here on Thursday, H.S. Ballal, Pro-Chancellor of MAHE, said that about 250 special athletes from 22 States would participate in the national coaching camp in floorball (male), while about 55 coaches would take part in the coaches’ training camp. The selection of coaches and athletes for the SOB cricket team will also take place during the camp. SOB is a national sports federation having over 14 lakh special athletes registered from all the States and Union Territories. It is accredited by the Special Olympics Inc., Washington, to conduct Special Olympics programmes all over India.

Special Olympics, an international organisation, holds Olympic-type sports for persons with intellectual disabilities, unleashing the human spirit through the transformative power and joy of sports every day around the world. SOB organises sports and competitions at various levels — local, district, state, national and international.

While sports remains the mainstay of the Special Olympics Programme, the capacity of the athletes is constantly developed through regular training and initiatives that help strengthen them mentally, physically and emotionally.

Karnataka has been nominated to conduct an international unified male cricket competition. It is scheduled in Mysuru from March 20 to 23, Prof. Ballal said.