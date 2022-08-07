Karnataka

Coach of goods train derails

Special Correspondent Belagavi August 07, 2022 21:58 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 21:59 IST

A coach of the RDSO Trial Special Goods Train (Castle Rock-Kulem) derailed on Sunday at 3.30 p.m., between Castle Rock and Caranzol Section.

Railway officials said that restoration is in progress. Senior officers have proceeded to the site and the situation is being monitored closely from the Disaster Management/Control Room, Hubballi.

Engineering teams with tools and material have been mobilised from Castle Rock Station as well as Vasco-da-Gama Railway Station for early restoration of the line.

In view of the derailment, Train No 12779 has been regulated at Curchorem (Sanverdam) by four hours from 3.51 p.m. Tea, water and snacks are being arranged for passengers. This train also has a pantry car.

Every effort will be made to extend all possible assistance to passengers. “We solicit earnest cooperation from passengers. Further updates will follow,” said a release from the Chief Public Relations Officer, South Western Railway, Hubballi. For any query/assistance please dial helpline 139.

