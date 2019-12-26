Coach catches fire, engine derails in separate incidents

A fire in a stabled coach at Chikkabanavara station was reported on Thursday, when in another incident, an engine of a train bound to Mysuru was derailed. There were no casualties or injuries in both incidents.

According to a press release from the South Western Railway, the engine of the Mysuru-Yelahanka Malgudi Express (train number 16023) that was bound towards Bengaluru derailed around 11 a.m. between Nayandahalli and Bengaluru. “All passengers are safe and there is no casualty,” the release said.

Loco pilot E.K. Rajeev has been credited for his quick thinking that helped in ensuring safety of all passengers aboard the train. Sensing the situation, the loco pilot made an emergency stop, owing to which the train travelled only 22 metres and stopped. “I heard some unusual sound from the under-truck of the engine. Since the speed was less and I immediately applied emergency brakes, a major tragedy was averted,” he told The Hindu. He said that while there will be a detailed enquiry into the incident, a preliminary enquiry was held at the spot.

According to a release, the Mysuru-Yelahanka Malgudi Express terminated at Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna station instead of Yelahanka. As a consequence to the derailment, more than seven trains going towards Mysuru and those bound to Bengaluru were delayed. Some of the trains that were delayed included MGR Chennai Central-Mysuru Shatabdi Express, Bagalkot-Mysuru Basava Express, Mysuru-Udaipur Palace Queen Humsafar Express, Chamarajanagar-KSR Bengaluru Passenger, and Mysuru-Jaipur Express. These trains were regulated — run very slowly with restrictions — at Hejjala, the communiqué added.

There were partial cancellations as well, admitted SWR officials. However, many passengers bound to Mysuru complained about the lack of any communication on the delays. Nirmala R., a private company employee, bought a ticket for the 3.15 p.m. train to Mysuru at KSR station. Travelling with her young sons, she said the train finally departed only around 4.50 p.m. to reach Mysuru around 7.30 p.m. She complained that there was no communication from the railway staff on reasons for the delay.

Second incident

Meanwhile, a fire was also reported in a coach at Chikkabanavara station. SWR officials told The Hindu that it was a minor fire in a stabled coach at the station. Extinguishers were used to douse the fire by the railway staff. “We are investigating to ascertain the cause of fire. We will file a complaint based on the result of the investigation,” SWR officials said.