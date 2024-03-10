‘Co-curricular activities help students build their character’

March 10, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Belagavi

The regional finals of JSW Paints Futurescapes Painting Competition was held in association with The Hindu Young World at PC Jabin College in Hubballi on Sunday.

The event was held in three categories – sub-junior (classes 3 to 5), junior (classes 6 to 8) and senior (classes 9 to 12). The qualifiers were given three topics on the spot to use their imagination and creativity to paint.

Among the sub-junior category, Mahira Gandhi of Class 3 from Sri Chaitanya Techno School Hubballi won the first prize to qualify for the national finals.

Ananya Hangal of Class 4 from KE Board School Dharwad won the second price and Farath Marab of Class 5 from DK Public School Hubballi won the third prize.

There were seven consolation prizes in each category.

Students

Sakshi G. Adinavar of Class 4 from KE Board School Dharwad, Kirthisri of Class 4 from Chinmaya Vidyalaya Hubballi, Aishani Vihesh of Class 4 from Chinmaya Vidyalaya Hubballi, Tanaya Sethi Class 5 from Sri Chaitanya Techno School Hubballi, Saanvi of Class 5 from VS Pillay School Hubballi, Ibha Voorakkara of Class 4 from Dream World School Ballari and Ahana Sangamesh of Class 4 from National Public School Kalaburagi.

Junior category

Sinchana R. Arkasali of Class 8 from Rotary Public School in Adarshanagar, Hubballi, won the first prize in the junior category and qualified for the national finals. Sukhada Murgod of Class 8 from Convent High School Hubballi won the second prize and Shreyas Tatagal of Class 8 from GVJ Rotary High School Hubballi won the third price.

Consolation prizes

Dhuthisri Komma of Class 8 from Rotary Public School Hubballi, Aditi Deshpande of Class 8 from GVJ Rotary High School Hubballi, Anshika Hari of Class 7 from DK Public School Hubballi, Sreedevi G. Chandran of Class 8 from Chinmaya Vidyalaya Hubballi, Khushi Amargol of Class 7 from Rotary Public School Hubballi, Kavya Parakh of Class 6 from Chinmaya Vidyalaya Hubballi, Anushka Rani of Class 6 from Sri Chaitanya Techno School Hubballi have won consolation prizes.

Senior category

Sarvesh Revenkar of Class 9 from St. Meera School Belagavi has won the first prize in the senior category and qualified for the national finals.

Ananya Irkal of Class 9 from GVJ Rotary School Hubballi has won the second prize and Vinod Angadi of Class 9 from KE Board School Dharwad has won the third prize.

Consolation prizes

Utsala Gauri of Class 9 from Sri Chaitanya Techno School Hubballi, Namrata H. Megharaj of Class 9 from Sri Chaitanya Techno School Hubballi, Madeeha Afzana of Class 9 from Sri Chaitanya Techno School Hubballi, Manasalwa of Class 9 from GVJ Rotary School Hubballi, Nida Bushra Sayed of Class 9 from Sri Chaitanya Techno School Hubballi, Sanat Kurtakoti of Class 9 student from Rotary Public School Hubballi and Akash M. Chougale of Class 9 from KE Board School Hubballi have won consolation prizes.

Toppers in each category received trophies and merit certificates and special certificates (first, second and third place). They have now qualified for the national finals which will be held virtually, while other winners received medals and merit certificates.

Senior artists Manohar Kammar and Subas Terdal were judges for the event.

Principal, SJR Comp PU College, Noolvi, G.H. Katti spoke before giving away the prizes. He said that curriculum is essential for students, but all-round development of the student is possible only by co-curricular activities.

“As parents and teachers, our responsibility is to nurture such interests in students, along with curriculum,” he said.

“In a digitized world, painting has a lot of scope in varied fields. This can enhance carrier options of students in the field of animation, design, gaming and others. It will also help develop creativity among students and contribute to their personality development,” he said.

Mr. Katti asked them to remain competitive and determined to achieve success. He lauded the efforts of the The Hindu and support of JSW Paints for conducting a painting competition in such a good manner and screening for the national finals.

