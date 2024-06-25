CNNL officials to examine complaints of contamination in Cauvery

Responding positively to a demand for prevention of river Cauvery’s contamination from the discharge of industrial effluents and untreated wastage, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has directed Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) officials to conduct a spot inspection while Minister for Forests and Environment Eshwar Khandre has sought a report from the officials of the concerned departments within two weeks.

Mr. Shivakumar, in his direction to the Managing Director of CNNL, said the officials should discuss with local bodies of cities and towns along the river the measures they have taken to prevent contamination of the river water before submitting a report on their inspection.

Mr. Khandre, meanwhile, has directed the Principal Secretary of the Department of Forests and Environment to take the complaint of contamination of Cauvery water seriously and constitute a committee of experts in co-ordination with other departments concerned on priority. He has sought a detailed report by the committee in two weeks.

Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil too has directed the Principal Secretary of Department of Industries and Commerce to look into the complaint of release of untreated industrial effluents and waste into Cauvery river.

Letter from MLC

The action by the Ministers comes in the wake of a letter dated May 28 written by Congress MLC Dinesh Gooli Gowda to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Mr. Shivakumar and Mr. Patil on the dire need to preserve the quality of Cauvery water, which quenches the thirst of not only people in Bengaluru, but also Kodagu, Mysuru, Mandya and Ramanagaram districts.

The MLC’s letter followed the concerns expressed by Deputy Commissioner of Mandya Kumara over the discharge of untreated waste from Mysuru into Cauvery river at Chandagalu in Srirangapatna.

Mr. Gooli Gowda, in a statement, said the Managing Director of CNNL will be examining the complaint and submitting a report to the Government following directions issued by Mr. Shivakumar. He pointed out that a large number of factories had come up in the major towns along the route of Cauvery like Kushalnagar, Hunsur, Periyapatna, K.R. Nagar, Mysuru, Srirangapatna, Mandya, besides Nanjangud, T. Narsipur and Kollegal.

Industrial waste

The industrial waste is not treated properly and flows directly into the river and polluting its waters. The chemicals in untreated industrial effluents were creating foams in the river water, which is also fatal for aquatic life, he said. He added that Cauvery was also mentioned in the 2023 report of Central Pollution Control Board on pollution of rivers in India while emphasizing the need for a comprehensive examination of the quality of water of river Cauvery.

By constituting an expert committee, Mr. Gooli Gowda hoped untreated industrial effluents, sewage from hotels and resorts and linking of underground drainage (UGD) connections to the river is prevented. These measures were necessary to preserve the purity of Cauvery water, he said.