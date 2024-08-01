CNNL, DKS allay fears over safety of Kabini dam

The Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd. (CNNL) has allayed fears over safety of Kabini dam, saying there is no leakage from the main structure or the body.

It was reacting to social media posts that had gone viral, indicating that the dam was leaking and hence posed a question mark over its safety.

The CNNL officials said that there was a leakage in the head sluice of the Kabini Right Bank Canal since three years and posed no threat to the dam itself.

The CNNL said videography, remote operated underwater robotics, diver operated underwater videography etc., had been conducted to ascertain the cause of the leak and an expert team engaged in conducting the tests submitted a report on July 29 to plug the leak and the estimates had been prepared for the same. The work to plug the leak would be taken up when the water level in the reservoir receded between February 2025 and May 2025, the CNNL added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Water Resources D.K. Shivakumar also said there were no cracks in the Kabini dam and people need not be unduly worried.

He said certain reports on cracks in the dam were doing rounds and had caused concern among people living downstream but there was no need to panic as the dam was safe.

